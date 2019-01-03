Official: Faulty heater to blame for Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a malfunction in a home's heating unit was the reason it caught fire Thursday.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday on N. 48th Street. The fire department says the flames began in the attic but were quickly contained.

Investigators later determined the home's heater as the source of the fire.

No injuries were reported and Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.