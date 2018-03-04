59°
Official: 4 killed, 24 injured in Poland building collapse

Sunday, March 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox News
WARSAW, Poland - Officials in Poland say four people have died and 24 have been injured in the collapse of an apartment block in the western city of Poznan.
  
A spokesman for the local firefighters, Slawomir Brandt, said 24 teams of firefighters were working in the rubble after the collapse Sunday of a building that contained 18 apartments. He said some children are among the injured.
  
Regional governor Zbigniew Hoffman said it was too early to determine the cause of the collapse but added that a gas explosion was one possible reason.
