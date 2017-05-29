Officers, teens discuss difficult issues at Baton Rouge conference

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers held a special conference over the weekend to discuss difficult topics with teens in the community.

The conference was organized by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives as a chance to give young people a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns with police.

"The two reasons that we wanted these kids here is, one, to invest in them. And two is to invest in my future and my safety," said Perry Tarrant, the president of the organization.

Students were engaged in the discussion, asking tough questions and eager to learn from the officers.

"Police are really not trying to be mean towards you, but they're just scared and cautious because they have to be," student Bertrand Carrell said. "I learned today that you have to talk to the police instead of just ignoring them."

Students left the conference with valuable lessons that could make a big difference one day in the future.