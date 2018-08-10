80°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers seize 3 king cobras, 300 other reptiles from home
ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) - State wildlife officers have seized three king cobras among the more than 300 reptiles kept in a New York home.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says officers obtained a warrant Thursday morning to search a home in the town of Allegany, on the Pennsylvania border 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.
Officers say inside they found three king cobras, six venomous Gila monsters and seven species of turtles kept in enclosures throughout the home, located near St. Bonaventure University.
DEC officials say several zoos and wildlife conservation groups have offered to care for the reptiles.
It's illegal in New York state to own venomous snakes.
Officials say the man living at the house faces charges.
Native to Asia, king cobras are one of the deadliest snakes in the world and can grow up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bloodied man found dead in separate Livingston incident this morning
-
One killed Friday in deputy-involved shooting, LSP investigating
-
Train vs. tanker truck, crash reported in White Castle
-
Edwards discusses efforts to help ex-inmates with Trump, other state officials
-
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg