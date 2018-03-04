59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers seeking suspect involved in Denham Springs vehicle burglaries

6 hours 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, March 04 2018 Mar 4, 2018 March 04, 2018 3:56 PM March 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in Denham Springs.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the suspect in the photo is responsible for car burglaries that took place in and around the Centerville Street area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call DSPD at (225) 665-5106.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days