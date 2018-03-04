59°
Officers seeking suspect involved in Denham Springs vehicle burglaries
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in Denham Springs.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the suspect in the photo is responsible for car burglaries that took place in and around the Centerville Street area.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call DSPD at (225) 665-5106.
