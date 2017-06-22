80°
Officers responding to shooting on Woodvine Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to the scene of a shooting on Woodvine Avenue.
Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Woodvine Avenue near Timbercreek Avenue.
BRPD officials say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
They did not give any information on a suspect.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
