Officers responding to shooting on Woodvine Avenue

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to the scene of a shooting on Woodvine Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Woodvine Avenue near Timbercreek Avenue.

BRPD officials say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They did not give any information on a suspect.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

