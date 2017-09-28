76°
Officer who fatally struck pedestrian suspended 5 days, ticketed for speeding

1 hour 15 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2017 Sep 28, 2017 September 28, 2017 10:15 PM September 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - An officer who struck and killed a pedestrian while speeding on Florida Boulevard has been suspended for five days.

On Thursday, BRPD announced officer Frederick Thornton would face a five-day suspension and a speeding ticket after he fatally struck a man in his unmarked police unit back in June. 

According to BRPD, Thornton fatally struck 42-year-old Phillip Clark, of Meridian, while he was attempting to cross the street on June 27. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say Thornton was off-duty at the time of the crash.
