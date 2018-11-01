Woman says she was unwitting accomplice to boyfriend's overnight break-in

BATON ROUGE - A suspected burglar has been arrested after he allegedly fooled his new girlfriend into being his getaway driver.

Police were called to investigate the reported burglary in a neighborhood on Sheffield Avenue 2 a.m. Thursday. After finding a shattered window at a home, the officer stopped a familiar-looking vehicle he spotted nearby. That same officer reportedly recognized the vehicle and its female driver from an earlier traffic stop on Goodwood Avenue, about one block away.

It was soon discovered the vehicle belonged to the suspect, Jason Scott, who had been arrested for breaking into the same home in 2013. Scott had been handyman at the property previously and had knowledge of the valuables kept inside police said.

The officer learned the woman driving the car was Scott's girlfriend. She told the cop that Scott had asked her to drop him off on Goodwood Boulevard and wait for him there but refused to tell her what he would be doing that night.

The woman recalled that Scott had walked off with a pair of gloves and a "large and bulging" object hidden under his jacket. The police report says the home's alarm was triggered shortly after the time she said Scott was dropped off. She added that they'd only dating for about two days.

Scott was apprehended later that same morning. When questioned by police, he reportedly refused to cooperate, telling the officer to just take him in "so I can bond out." Police added that Scott attempted to make up a story about his car breaking down, but text messages sent to his girlfriend debunked that claim.

Scott was booked on one count of simple burglary. Police noted that he has a lengthy history of burglaries, multiple involving properties on which he had previously worked.