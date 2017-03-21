Officer testifies about chase and death of 6-year-old boy

MARKSVILLE - A Louisiana law enforcement officer has told a jury that he was not in fear for his own safety when two colleagues fired on a car, killing a 6-year-old boy in November 2015.



But Jason Brouillette also testified Tuesday that he believed the boy's father, Christopher Few, was driving dangerously before the shooting. Brouillette acknowledged telling investigators he believed Few was using the car "as a weapon."



Few was shot and wounded. His autistic son, Jeremy Mardis, died.



On trial is Derrick Stafford, charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.



Stafford, Brouillette and Norris Greenhouse Jr. were moonlighting as deputy city marshals on the night of the shooting, which followed a car chase.



Greenhouse awaits a separate trial on the same charges as Stafford. Brouillette was not charged.