Officer struck by vehicle during Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge

30 minutes 1 second ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 7:52 PM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a police officer that was struck during the Festival of Lights Friday night.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on North Boulevard near 11th Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was working during the Festival of Lights holiday event downtown when he was struck by a vehicle.

A spokesperson with BRPD says the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

