68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officer struck by vehicle during Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a police officer that was struck during the Festival of Lights Friday night.
The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on North Boulevard near 11th Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was working during the Festival of Lights holiday event downtown when he was struck by a vehicle.
A spokesperson with BRPD says the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs man survives near-deadly electric shock
-
Local businessman rewards students with private flight to Dallas for Saints-Cowboys game
-
Event to honor the first African-American nurses who worked at the Baton...
-
Barks and Brunch
-
The Capital Area Reentry coalition joins forces with the Baton Rouge Area...