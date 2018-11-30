Officer struck by vehicle during Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a police officer that was struck during the Festival of Lights Friday night.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on North Boulevard near 11th Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was working during the Festival of Lights holiday event downtown when he was struck by a vehicle.

A spokesperson with BRPD says the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.