66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer shot in eye back home, forgives shooter

19 hours 4 minutes 40 seconds ago December 24, 2016 Dec 24, 2016 Saturday, December 24 2016 December 24, 2016 10:34 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Clarksdale police officer who was shot in the eye early this year is back home, and says he forgives the 19-year-old man accused of shooting him.

In February, Cpl. Derrick Couch was sedated and unconscious. He began walking in July. He was in Clarksdale's Christmas parade, waving to the crowd from a car with the mayor and police chief.

Mayor Bill Luckett tells the Press Register that when he first saw Couch in intensive care, he thought he was going to die. He calls it a miracle to see him out walking.

Couch was shot Feb. 13, while investigating a grocery store holdup.

Police have charged 19-year-old Johnny Robinson Jr. with attempted murder and two counts of attempted robbery.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days