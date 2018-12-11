45°
Officer shot in arm, suspect killed in Georgia traffic stop
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot in the arm after a traffic stop involving a woman who was shot and killed.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle tells news outlets that two women were pulled over Tuesday afternoon in the north Georgia city.
Pyle says one of the women reached into the car's glove box, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer's chest. He says the bullet ricocheted off the officer's cellphone and struck him in the arm. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say another officer fatally shot the woman with the gun. The other woman in the car was arrested.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating.
