Officer sees crying girl at Mardi Gras parade, gives her up-close encounter with riders

NEW ORLEANS - While Mardi Gras can be fun for the whole family, it can be difficult for children to go up for beads along some of the more well-known parade routes.

On Tuesday, a New Orleans cop spotted a 7-year-old girl crying because she was having a particularly difficult time catching beads at the Zulu parade. After hearing about her troubles, Officer Walter Edmond picked her up from behind the barricade and brought her in for a closer look at the floats.

NOPD officer Walter Edmond said he saw seven-year-old Malaysia Edwards crying b/c she couldn’t catch any beads at Zulu. So, he picked her up from behind the barricade and carried her to a float! Video by Chris Granger #love #life #police #children #goodvibes #mardigras @NOPDNews pic.twitter.com/0qVHjAwUBs — Chris Granger (@chris_granger) March 5, 2019

After the girl finished collecting a plethora of throws from one of the stopped floats, Edmond brought her back to her family with a smile on her face.

NOPD later praised Edmond on social media for his kind gesture.