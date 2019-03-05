46°
Officer sees crying girl at Mardi Gras parade, gives her up-close encounter with riders

42 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - While Mardi Gras can be fun for the whole family, it can be difficult for children to go up for beads along some of the more well-known parade routes.

On Tuesday, a New Orleans cop spotted a 7-year-old girl crying because she was having a particularly difficult time catching beads at the Zulu parade. After hearing about her troubles, Officer Walter Edmond picked her up from behind the barricade and brought her in for a closer look at the floats.

After the girl finished collecting a plethora of throws from one of the stopped float, Edmond brought her back to her family with a smile on her face.

NOPD later praised Edmond on social media for his kind gesture.

