Officer rescues frantic dog from frozen pond

TITUSVILLE, N.J.- Officers from the Hopewell Township New Jersey Police Department rescued a dog that fell through the ice into a pond.

Authorities say the dog was unable to get out of the pond on her own. Officers Robert Voorhees and George Peterson, along with Hopewell Valley Emergency Services and Pennington Fire Company personnel arrived at the scene to assist the dog's owner.

Officer Voorhees volunteered to be fastened to a rope and crawled out to the edge of the ice towards the dog whose name is Nisel. Nisel swam towards Voorhees who was able to grab her by the collar and pull her out of the water.

Authorities said Nisel and her owner were happily reunited.