Officer posts message to teen ticketed for speeding

Photo: North Ridgeville Police Department

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook Sunday that he didn't feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash. The officer says the reckless teen driver "seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision."

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.