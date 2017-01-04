Officer on leave after video of student being thrown down

ROLESVILLE, N.C. - North Carolina authorities say they're investigating a video posted on Twitter that shows a male police officer slamming a female high school student to the floor.



Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles says School Resource Officer Ruben De Los Santos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after the eight-second video was posted. The video shows an officer, surrounded by students, lifting and then dropping a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away.



The video itself doesn't show what led up to or followed the scene at Rolesville High School. There may be other video, because Eagles says all Rolesville police officers received body cameras in August. The mayor says officials also will review any school security video.