Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large

1 hour 22 minutes 22 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 9:47 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words."

With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

