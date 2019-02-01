Officer killed in crash Friday survived shooting one year ago

BATON ROUGE- Nearly a year after Shane Totty survived a barrage of bullets while on duty, the officer was killed in a crash while escorting a funeral procession.

Totty lost his life Friday after his motorcycle was struck while escorting a funeral service on Jones Creek Road. Officials said a truck pulled in front of his motorcycle, causing serious injuries.

Police announced he passed away later that evening.

In a joint press conference Friday night with BRPD and EBRSO, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the same surgery staff that performed surgery on Officer Totty in February 2018 was the same surgeon on call Friday when he was struck.

Last February, Totty was shot at while responding to reports that a gunman, later identified as Eugene Thomas Jr., had opened fire on his own family. Officer Totty eventually found Thomas parked under an I-10 overpass on Lettsworth Street.

Thomas spotted the marked vehicle and began to open fire, riddling the car with bullets. Totty wasn't struck by the gunfire but suffered injuries to his eyes and face from shrapnel. A bullet was later found lodged in the headrest of the officer's seat.

Totty was hospitalized, but was able to make a full recovery in a matter of days.

Thomas was charged with four counts attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

There's no word on whether the other driver involved in Friday's crash will face charges.