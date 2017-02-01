78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officer involved in motorcycle crash on Airline Highway

February 01, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police motorcycle officer was involved in a crash off Airline Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Airline Highway. Sources tell WBRZ News 2 that the officer is in stable condition.

The officer was reportedly taken away by EMS with a police escort. 

Details about the crash are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter.

