Officer involved in motorcycle crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police motorcycle officer was involved in a crash off Airline Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Airline Highway. Sources tell WBRZ News 2 that the officer is in stable condition.

The officer was reportedly taken away by EMS with a police escort.

Ambulance with the injured officer inside just left the scene under a police escort. Here's a shot of the damaged motorcycle. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/2AkIta0S8T — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 1, 2017

Details about the crash are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter.