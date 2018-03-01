61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer involved in crash on Greenwell Springs Road; no injuries reported

2 hours 21 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 March 01, 2018 8:20 PM March 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was involved in one of two crashes around the same time on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials confirmed two crashes occurred near the 7700 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway after 7:30 p.m. A police spokesperson said no one was injured in either crash.

Officers on scene told WBRZ a truck sideswiped a disable vehicle on the shoulder of the road with no lights on, and the driver of the truck overcorrected and hit the police unit.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the second accident or what caused it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days