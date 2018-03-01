Officer involved in crash on Greenwell Springs Road; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was involved in one of two crashes around the same time on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials confirmed two crashes occurred near the 7700 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway after 7:30 p.m. A police spokesperson said no one was injured in either crash.

Officers on scene told WBRZ a truck sideswiped a disable vehicle on the shoulder of the road with no lights on, and the driver of the truck overcorrected and hit the police unit.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the second accident or what caused it.