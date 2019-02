Officer involved in crash off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police unit Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Evangeline Street near Plank Road. Authorities said one person suffered minor injuries.

The officer involved was unhurt.

BRPD said the officer was not at fault. There's no word on whether anyone will be cited for the crash.