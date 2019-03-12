Officer hurt while chasing suspected thief outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was taken to the hospital after he was injured while chasing a suspect on foot through a mall parking lot Tuesday.

According to BRPD, the officer was chasing a suspected thief outside the Mall of Louisiana around 5 p.m. when he fell and injured his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital out of precaution but is expected to be OK.

The suspect fled the area. There's no word at this time on what the thief apparently stole.

An investigation is ongoing.