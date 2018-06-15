Latest Weather Blog
Officer helps stranded driver then pays to fill his gas tank
GREENVILLE, SC - A police officer in South Carolina went the extra mile, quite literally, after he came across a stalled vehicle in the middle of a busy roadway.
The Greenville Police Department says one of its officers spotted the out-of-gas vehicle in the middle lane of Laurens Road Wednesday. The department says the cop, identified only as Officer Miller, had just started his lunch break when he saw the situation unfolding and ran to the driver's aid.
Video posted by GPD shows Miller pushing the SUV out of the way of traffic while the grateful driver records.
"We got a strong officer, luckily," the man jests as they move the vehicle in unison.
Unfortunately, the driver didn't have cash for a gas can, but Officer Miller stepped up once again and paid out-of-pocket to fill up the man's gas tank.
