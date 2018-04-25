78°
Officer gives firefighter apology cake: Sorry I tased you

By: Associated Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has apologized for a work mishap by bringing a firefighter a cake iced with an unusual message: “Sorry I tased you.”

Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman says she accidentally shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner with her stun gun last week while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital. Wagoner wasn’t seriously hurt.

WLWT-TV reports Workman brought a cake to Wagoner on Saturday to apologize. Photos shared on the police department’s Facebook page show the cake decorated with the apology and a frowning face.

Hamilton Township is about 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

