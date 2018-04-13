Officer gets 5 years in case linked to colleague's death

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former New Orleans police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison on malfeasance and obstruction of justice charges connected to the 2015 death of a fellow officer.

Police said Wardell Johnson failed to properly search an arrested suspect in June 2015. That suspect later fatally shot police Officer Daryle Holloway with a gun he is believed to have smuggled into Holloway's SUV. Johnson also tried to cover up his sloppy police work.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October 2015. Before Johnson was sentenced Friday, Holloway's mother faced him and told him that - but for his shoddy work - her son might still be alive.

Johnson was among officers who had arrested Travis Boys in an assault case hours before Holloway was shot while driving Boys to jail.