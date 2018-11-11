57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer fatally shoots man in Mississippi

3 hours 19 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 November 11, 2018 4:28 PM November 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating the circumstances that led to a police officer fatally shooting a man.
 
Capt. Johnny Poulos said in an emailed statement that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, which happened Saturday night in Clarksdale.
 
The statement says Clarksdale police officers responding around 9:10 p.m. to a report of a prowler encountered 41-year-old Patrick Bryant. The statement says Bryan was fatally wounded in a backyard. A weapon was found at the scene.
 
The statement doesn't provide any further details.
 
Poulos said the MBI is investigating and will share its findings with the district attorney's office for review.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days