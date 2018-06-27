Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

Photo: ABC News

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Family and friends of Antwon Rose Jr. say they remember him as a caring young man who deserves to be known as more than just a hashtag that's given to unarmed black men killed by police.

Antwon's funeral was held Monday. He was fatally shot Tuesday by a police officer in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he fled a traffic stop. Friends gave emotional tributes to the 17-year-old, an avid skater and skier who also played the saxophone.

The program included a poem Rose wrote in 2016. In it, he said he never wanted his mother to feel the pain of burying a son. Rose was shot by the officer just seconds after running away from a car that had been stopped in a shooting investigation.

The case remains under investigation.