Officer charged with assaulting jaywalking suspect

4 hours 54 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 8:26 AM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A white police officer whose body-camera video recorded him beating a black pedestrian he accused of jaywalking has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.

The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced that Christopher Hickman was arrested late Thursday. He was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury, and communicating threats.

A phone listing for Hickman had a full inbox that wouldn't take messages.

The Asheville police chief put Hickman on desk duty immediately following the beating last August, and he resigned from the force after an internal investigation determined that he should be fired. Still, the case remained a secret until the recording was leaked to a newspaper and published last week, sparking community outrage. The FBI is now investigating.

