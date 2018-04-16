67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer appeals suspension in Alton Sterling's shooting

2 hours 7 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 April 16, 2018 1:53 PM April 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A police officer is appealing his suspension over a deadly confrontation with Alton Sterling, a black man whose shooting death set off widespread protests in Baton Rouge nearly two years ago.

In a petition filed last Thursday, an attorney for Office Howie Lake II asked a civil service board to rescind his three-day suspension from the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police Chief Murphy Paul suspended Lake and fired Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Sterling outside a convenience store in July 2016.

Lake helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his gun that night. Last week, Salamoni separately appealed his firing. Lake served the suspension and returned to work earlier this month for the first time since the shooting. Both officers had been on paid leave.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days