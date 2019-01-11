Office of Motor Vehicles hit by another system outage

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles says its system was downed by an outage for the second time in the past three months Friday.

According to the office's website, the outage affected Drivers Services and prevent transactions from processing. The system was restored later that same afternoon.

It's the second time the OMV has been hit by an outage since November. That outage resulted in considerable lines at state offices.