Office of Community Development asking for input from flood-affected areas

BATON ROUGE - The state Office of Community Development has again scheduled a series of public meetings for Louisiana’s regions that were impacted by the historic 2016 floods.

The meetings are free and no reservations are required.

The meetings provide residents an opportunity to view and comment on the flood recovery homeowner, renters and small business assistance programs that were recommended by the Restore Louisiana Task Force.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Community of Development has proposed using the latest appropriation to provide at least some measure of assistance to residents who experienced major or severe damage to their homes and who did not have flood insurance. In addition, the appropriation would fund rental assistance, economic development help for small businesses and farmers, and help parishes in meeting match requirements for additional assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Flood-affected residents are encouraged to attend the following meetings:

Lafayette Parish: On Feb. 3 immediately following the Restore Louisiana Task Force meeting at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center at 801 Savoy Road

East Baton Rouge Parish: 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at Magnolia Theater on the Baton Rouge Community College Mid City campus at 201 Community College Drive

Lincoln Parish: 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Lincoln Parish Police Jury Conference Room on the third floor at 100 W. Texas Ave. in Ruston

Washington Parish: 5:30-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, on the second floor of the Washington Parish Courthouse at 908 Washington St. in Franklinton

After the official public comment period ends Feb. 15, the state will submit the plan Feb. 17 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final federal approval.

The Office of Community Development is the state agency working with the Restore Louisiana Task Force to coordinate flood-recovery efforts.