Off-duty Slidell PD officer killed in motorcycle accident

Thursday, September 21 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

SLIDELL- Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of an off-duty Slidell Police Department officer.

Slidell Police Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was killed in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday afternoon.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal described Dupuy as “a dedicated public servant who served and protected the citizens of Slidell for over two decades.”

Authorities say drivers should be vigilant and watch for motorcycles while driving. They say in many cases, motorcycle crashes can be avoid if drivers take the extra time to look twice.

