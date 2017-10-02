Off-duty officers at Vegas music festival went into line of fire

LAS VEGAS - Two off-duty sheriff's deputies from California who were at a country music festival in Las Vegas when shots rang out ran into the line of fire to help save people, the president of the officers' union said.

"They went back out where the gunfire was," after taking the wife of one of the officers and the girlfriend of the other to safety in the stage area, said Tom Dominguez, the head of the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs.

One of the deputies is in a hospital recovering after being shot in the abdomen and thigh, Dominguez said.

Law enforcement officers both on and off duty were among the victims of the shooting Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip — which killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others. Shooting suspect Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, police said. The suspect killed himself by the time officers reached him.

An off-duty officer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department died in the massacre, and two off-duty officers from the department were injured, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday.

We are sadden to report that one of the deceased from Sunday night's shooting, was an off-duty #LVMPD police officer. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017