65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Off-duty officer guarding liquor store shoots, kills gunman

2 hours 10 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, January 01 2019 Jan 1, 2019 January 01, 2019 2:24 PM January 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a policeman working off-duty as a liquor store guard shot and killed a gunman who had ordered workers and customers onto the floor late New Year's Eve.
  
The agency says in a news release that the gunman ran but collapsed outside the store in Stone Mountain, about 13 miles from Atlanta, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
  
The dead man has not been identified. The officer is from the Pine Lake Police Department.
  
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which occurred about 11 p.m. Monday. It will turn over its results to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days