Off-duty officer guarding liquor store shoots, kills gunman
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a policeman working off-duty as a liquor store guard shot and killed a gunman who had ordered workers and customers onto the floor late New Year's Eve.
The agency says in a news release that the gunman ran but collapsed outside the store in Stone Mountain, about 13 miles from Atlanta, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The dead man has not been identified. The officer is from the Pine Lake Police Department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which occurred about 11 p.m. Monday. It will turn over its results to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.
