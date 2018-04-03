84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Off-duty officer fired after burglary arrest

2 hours 25 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 2:13 PM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

FRANKLIN- Authorities say an off-duty deputy has been fired after being arrested for burglary.

KATC reports that Jera Pike, 32, was arrested by the Franklin Police Department early Tuesday morning. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum, Pike is no longer employed by the sheriff's office. Before his arrest, Pike was a patrol deputy.

Pike was booked into the Franklin Jail on a count of simple burglary. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days