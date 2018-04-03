84°
Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty officer fired after burglary arrest
FRANKLIN- Authorities say an off-duty deputy has been fired after being arrested for burglary.
KATC reports that Jera Pike, 32, was arrested by the Franklin Police Department early Tuesday morning. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum, Pike is no longer employed by the sheriff's office. Before his arrest, Pike was a patrol deputy.
Pike was booked into the Franklin Jail on a count of simple burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police seeking identity of bank card thieves
-
Port Allen residents concerned about proposed development along LA 1
-
Police: Woman arrested for helping work release inmate escape
-
Officials to hold event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
-
McKinley High School alumni react to proposed tax renewal
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...