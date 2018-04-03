Off-duty officer fired after burglary arrest

Photo: KATC

FRANKLIN- Authorities say an off-duty deputy has been fired after being arrested for burglary.

KATC reports that Jera Pike, 32, was arrested by the Franklin Police Department early Tuesday morning. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum, Pike is no longer employed by the sheriff's office. Before his arrest, Pike was a patrol deputy.

Pike was booked into the Franklin Jail on a count of simple burglary.