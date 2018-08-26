89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Off-duty NOPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in St. Tammany Parish

41 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 August 26, 2018 10:52 AM August 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY - An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The officer, 26-year-old Ricardo Silva Jr., was riding his motorcycle on LA 1082 when he crashed into a car attempting to turn left into a private drive. According to State Police, Silva sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to those injuries.

State Police said there was no indication of impairment in the crash; however, chemical testing will be conducted by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as part of the ongoing investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and showed no sign of impairment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days