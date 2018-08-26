Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty NOPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY - An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The officer, 26-year-old Ricardo Silva Jr., was riding his motorcycle on LA 1082 when he crashed into a car attempting to turn left into a private drive. According to State Police, Silva sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to those injuries.
State Police said there was no indication of impairment in the crash; however, chemical testing will be conducted by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as part of the ongoing investigation.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and showed no sign of impairment.
