Off-duty EMT killed in motorcycle crash in north Louisiana

9 hours 8 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 July 15, 2018 2:40 PM July 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

RICHLAND PARISH - A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of an EMT Saturday night at the intersection of Poney Greer Road and Blaylock Road in Rayville.

According to Louisiana State Police, 59-year-old Francis Gross was traveling west in a 2017 GMC pick-up truck on Poney Greer Rd.

Troopers say Gross made a left hand turn in front of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east, driven by 42-year-old Michael King of Rayville. LSP says the motorcycle then slid under the pick-up truck.

King was pronounced dead on the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner's Office. He was employed as an EMT with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service, but was off-duty at the time of the crash. Troopers say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

