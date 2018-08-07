80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Off-duty Coast Guard member rescues struggling swimmer on his wedding day

7 hours 15 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 11:53 AM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WALA-TV
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - A bridegroom is being credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast.
  
WALA-TV reports that Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman said someone was struggling in the surf.
  
Zac Edwards is a Coast Guard member and former lifeguard, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the person. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.
  
First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and a young man from Mississippi who was trapped in the currents are fine.
  
Cindy Edwards says she got a husband and a hero at the same time.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days