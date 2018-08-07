80°
Off-duty Coast Guard member rescues struggling swimmer on his wedding day
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - A bridegroom is being credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV reports that Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman said someone was struggling in the surf.
Zac Edwards is a Coast Guard member and former lifeguard, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the person. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.
First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and a young man from Mississippi who was trapped in the currents are fine.
Cindy Edwards says she got a husband and a hero at the same time.
