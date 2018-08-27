91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Odell Beckham celebrates record-setting $95 million deal with NY Giants

2 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 2:36 PM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana native and former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham is celebrating his near-finalized new deal with the Giants worth $95 million.

The five-year deal with New York guarantees Beckham $65 million. It’s the largest contract extension for a wide receiver ever.

TMZ reported Beckham celebrated with a locker room dance party and jammed to “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays, an R&B group listed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Dude is dancing like he just won the lottery ... and he kinda just did!” TMZ reported on its website.

WABC TV reported more on its website HERE.

Last year, Beckham surprised his former collage squad with pairs of his shoe the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ" before they went on sale.  Click HERE to see more.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days