Odell Beckham celebrates record-setting $95 million deal with NY Giants

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana native and former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham is celebrating his near-finalized new deal with the Giants worth $95 million.

The five-year deal with New York guarantees Beckham $65 million. It’s the largest contract extension for a wide receiver ever.

TMZ reported Beckham celebrated with a locker room dance party and jammed to “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays, an R&B group listed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Dude is dancing like he just won the lottery ... and he kinda just did!” TMZ reported on its website.

Last year, Beckham surprised his former collage squad with pairs of his shoe the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ" before they went on sale. Click HERE to see more.

