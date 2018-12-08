55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ochsner hikes minimum wage by $4 an hour to $12

3 hours 48 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 11:10 AM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Warner Thomas, President and CEO of the Ochsner Health System, via KATC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's largest nonprofit health care system says it is raising its minimum wage to $12 per hour.
  
The New Orleans Advocate reports that Ochsner Health System made the announcement Thursday.
  
The move is effective Jan. 20 and will affect more than 1,200 employees across the system.
  
Ochsner is also the state's largest private employer.
  
The legal minimum wage is currently at $7.25 but Ochsner was already paying a minimum of $8.10 per hour.
  
The health care company made the change based on recommendations drawn from a recent human resources review. The review focused on initiatives to improve the financial well-being of its employees.
  
Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas said Thursday that although they were already above the current minimum wage, "we wanted to do more."
