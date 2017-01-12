Ochsner buys urgent and occupational health care company

NEW ORLEANS - Ochsner Health System says it has bought a company that owns 12 urgent care and four occupational health clinics in the greater New Orleans area.



It says all 14 Millennium Healthcare Management Inc. locations will become part of Ochsner Health System.



A news release Tuesday announced the acquisition. It did not describe terms.



It says Millennium's 50 doctors treat more than 135,000 patients a year.



Millennium chief medical officer Gerry Cvitanovich says a healthcare publication reported recently that the number of urgent care facilities is expected to rise 5.8 percent a year through 2018. He says Millennium officials knew they needed a partner.



Ochsner president and CEO Warner Thomas says the acquisition gives Ochsner patients convenient, connected, affordable access to urgent care.



Ochsner's 17,000 employees include more than 1,000 physicians.