61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Obama urges public to embrace the 'work of citizenship'

2 minutes 39 seconds ago January 14, 2017 Jan 14, 2017 Saturday, January 14 2017 January 14, 2017 10:29 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to "throw ourselves into the work of citizenship," regardless of party.

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama says the country's success depends on everyone participating - not just at election time, but during the course of one's lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of "citizen," despite their many differences. He adds that "citizen" is a title he's looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.

Obama says being president has been his life's honor.

He says he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, and adds they helped make him both a better president and a better man.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days