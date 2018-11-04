Obama to rally for Indiana senator who backs Trump policies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former President Barack Obama's national campaign tour to boost Democratic candidates takes an unusual path with an Indiana rally for Sen. Joe Donnelly, who has sounded far more like Donald Trump.



Obama's rally for the Democratic senator Sunday in Gary will be sandwiched between his successor's trips to the state Friday and Monday on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun.



For Braun, a businessman who has campaigned as a steadfast Donald Trump ally, the current president's appearances in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are a no-brainier in a state he won two years ago by 19 points.



But for Donnelly, the Obama rally is more complicated. Donnelly has angered some Democrats by tacking to the right and embracing some of Trump's pet priorities, such as a border wall with Mexico.