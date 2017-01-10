58°
Obama to deliver his farewell speech
WASHINGTON - Tonight President Barack Obama will give his televised farewell address after 8 years in office.
But instead of speaking from the White House, the president will deliver his speech from his adopted city of Chicago.
Obama is likely to issue some warnings about the politics of his successor, Donald Trump, who has pledged to overturn much of what Obama has put in place, including the Affordable Care Act.
