58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Obama to deliver his farewell speech

47 minutes 7 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:29 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Tonight President Barack Obama will give his televised farewell address after 8 years in office.

But instead of speaking from the White House, the president will deliver his speech from his adopted city of Chicago.

Obama is likely to issue some warnings about the politics of his successor, Donald Trump, who has pledged to overturn much of what Obama has put in place, including the Affordable Care Act.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days