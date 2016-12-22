Obama says he supports veterans' health care recommendations

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says he supports a congressional panel's recommendation to create a veterans' health care system that coordinates government and private care.



The recommendation is among a total of 18 issued in July by the Commission on Care. Congress created the panel following a scandal over long wait times for veterans who sought care through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Obama told Congress in a letter sent Thursday that he strongly supports 15 of the panel's 18 recommendations.



He says the VA is already adopting many of the proposals as part of a continuing overhaul of the department.



In its July report, the panel said the VA needs "fundamental, dramatic change" to improve the health care it provides to more than 9 million veterans a year.