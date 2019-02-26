Obama says evidence dictates FBI's review of Clinton e-mails

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says he guarantees that evidence, not politics, will dictate the outcome of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of emails as secretary of state.



Obama says he continues to believe Clinton didn't jeopardize America's national security with her private email server. But he adds that "there's a carelessness in terms of managing e-mails" that she has recognized.



Obama's comments are part of a wide-ranging interview that aired on Fox News Sunday. He says no one has suggested that her handling of government emails detracted in any way "from her excellent ability to carry out her duties."



Obama also says in the interview that he doesn't talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. He says "we have a strict line, and always have maintained it" concerning investigations.