Obama says Biden was his 1st, best choice
CHICAGO - President Barack Obama says choosing Joe Biden to be his vice president was the first and best choice he made.
He says Biden - "the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware's favorite son" - has not only been a great vice president during the past eight years, but he also was an unexpected gift. Obama says that in Biden, he gained a brother.
Obama says he loves Biden and his wife, Jill, like family. He says their friendship has been one of the "great joys" for the Obama family.
The Bidens were in the audience at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center for Obama's farewell address.
Obama and Biden embraced onstage after the speech.
