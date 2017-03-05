62°
Obama intel director on wiretap: 'I can deny it'

1 hour 51 minutes 27 seconds ago March 05, 2017 Mar 5, 2017 Sunday, March 05 2017 March 05, 2017 11:20 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The former director of national intelligence in the Obama administration denies there was a secret court order for surveillance at Trump Tower.

James Clapper says that in the national intelligence activity he oversaw, "there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, as a candidate or against his campaign."

Clapper says as intelligence director he would have known about a "FISA court order on something like this. Absolutely, I can deny it."

He left the White House on January 20 when Trump took office.

Clapper's comments on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday came after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in the last stages of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has provided no basis for his allegations.

