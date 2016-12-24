66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

2 days 13 hours 10 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 9:14 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration is officially ending a post-9/11 era registration system for immigrant men from mostly Muslim countries.

The decision to scrap the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System comes amid growing international terror fears and President-elect Donald Trump's suggestions that he could ban Muslim immigrants from the United States.

Trump said Wednesday, "You know my plans."

The NSEERS program was widely derided by civil libertarians as an effort to profile people based on race and religion.

The administration hasn't been using the program since 2011

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days